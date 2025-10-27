Power outage resolved at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - A power outage shut down some of the trams at Orlando International Airport on Monday.
The airport took to social media to alert visitors of the outage, which affected some operations.
What we know:
The outage briefly halted the people movers for Gates 1-59. Baggage operations for Terminals A and B were also affected, officials said.
At 11:i37 a.m., the airport said that the power had been restored and operations had returned to normal.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what caused the power outage.
The Source: Information used to write this article came from Orlando International Airport.