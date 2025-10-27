Power outage resolved at Orlando International Airport

The Brief Orlando International Airport experienced a brief power outage on Monday. The outage affected some operations at the airport, including APMs for Gates 1-59 and baggage operations for Terminals A and B. The airport said it had resumed normal operations.



A power outage shut down some of the trams at Orlando International Airport on Monday.

The airport took to social media to alert visitors of the outage, which affected some operations.

What we know:

The outage briefly halted the people movers for Gates 1-59. Baggage operations for Terminals A and B were also affected, officials said.

At 11:i37 a.m., the airport said that the power had been restored and operations had returned to normal.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the power outage.