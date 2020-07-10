Orlando International Airport passengers double in the month of May

article

Passengers flying from the Orlando International Aiport (OIA) doubled from the months of April to May.

According to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA), the airport had 214,000 more passengers fly in May than in April, during the height of the coronavirus lockdowns.

In May more airlines were providing service and people were feeling more comfortable to fly, says GOAA CEO Phil Brown.

"More airlines providing service, fewer cancellations, and more people feeling comfortable with flying again all contributed to better news," he said.

Though the number of passengers doubled between those two months, domestic passenger traffic declined over 90%, while international traffic was off over 99% in May.

OIA is the seventh busiest airport in the United States.