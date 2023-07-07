Orlando International Airport experiencing flight delays due to weather, staffing: FAA

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) is experiencing delays Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Flights out of MCO are being delayed due to weather, according to the FAA's website.

Flights departing to Orlando on a ground delay due to staffing, the FAA said. These flights are delayed for an hour on average, but the maximum delay is over 3-and-a-half hours. This advisory is in effect from 5:47 p.m. to 10:59 p.m. Friday. Due to staffing, a Traffic Management Program is in effect for planes arriving at MCO, which is causing some flights to be delayed, the FAA said.

FOX 35 News reached out to the FAA, who confirmed the "slightly slowed traffic" is due to "controller absences."

It's recommended that those flying to or out of MCO check with their specific airline for the latest on their flight status.

Weather: July 7 forecast

Scattered to severe thunderstorms have been moving across Central Florida on Friday afternoon, prompting severe weather warnings in some counties.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for Friday night in Orlando:

