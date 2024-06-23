Orlando International Airport experiencing multiple flight delays due to stormy weather
Stormy weather across Central Florida prompted several flight delays at Orlando International Airport on Sunday.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cited flight delays ranging from 20 minutes to over two and a half hours because of inclement weather at the airport.
These flights have been delayed on Sunday due to inclement weather:
- Flights departing to General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport in Boston, MA, are experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 28 minutes.
- Flights departing to Newark International Airport in New Jersey is experiencing delays averaging 2 hours and 21 minutes.
- Flights departing to John F Kennedy Airport in New York is experiencing delays averaging 2 hours and 48 minutes.
- Flights departing to LaGuardia Airport in New York are experiencing flight delays averaging 2 hours and 20 minutes.
- Flights departing to Philidelphia International Airport are experiencing delays averaging 20 minutes.
Travelers are urged to check with their airlines to determine if their flight is delayed.