Orlando International Airport preparing for busy Labor Day weekend

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, which means a busy weekend at Orlando International Airport.

Orlando International Airport is expecting 900,000 passengers throughout the six-day Labor Day travel period. Airport officials say that's about 15 percent higher than last year. Saturday is expected to be the busiest day with 170,000 passengers.

Many passengers are making sure they get to the airport early.

"We just kind of wanted to get here, and get in – we hope nothing gets delayed," said one passenger."

We watched the news and it said it was going to be a busy weekend so we did get there early," added another.

Some parking lots were completely full Saturday. In preparation for the holiday weekend, MCO opened all of its lots, including remote lots.

MCO also added extra shuttles. Airport officials ask that travelers arrive early enough to look for a parking spot and catch a shuttle if needed.