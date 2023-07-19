Avelo Airlines announces new non-stop flight from MCO

article

Ready to book your next trip? Well, Avelo Airlines has you covered with a new nonstop flight with low fares!

Starting on October 5, you can take a non-stop flight from the Orlando International Airport to the Central Wisconsin Airport.

The Central Wisconsin Airport is in the heart of Wisconsin located in Mosinee. This location offers travelers the ability to go on beautiful sightseeing expeditions or take a hike in one of their many state parks.

Check out the list below to see what the top attractions are in Mosinee, based on TripAdvisor.

Mosinee Brewing Company

Mullins Cheese

AJ's Rangline Bar

Pit Stop & Grill

Tiki Beach Bar & Grill

After their start date, these flights will run on Thursdays and Sundays. One-way fares between MCO and CWA start at $49, and can be booked on their website.

With the addition of Mosinee, there is a total of 14 non-stop flights from MCO.

Look below to see what other destinations you can knock off your bucket list.