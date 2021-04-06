Orlando hotelier providing jobs, hotel stays to displaced workers and guests from closed motel

An Orlando hotelier is providing jobs and hotel stays for guests and employees suddenly displaced by Champion's World Resort in Kissimmee.

Nearly 100 guests were kicked out on Thursday after they were told the hotel was sold. Several employees were also fired on the spot.

Jan Guatam, CEO of Interessant Hotels Group, owns seven hotels in the area and said he has never heard of something like this happening.

"It was shocking news for me," he said.

Guatam has offered free stays at his hotels for those who were at Champion’s World and didn’t have anywhere to go.

RELATED: Nearly 100 guests forced to leave Florida hotel after being told it was sold

Advertisement

"[Families] plan for vacation for months, especially when it comes to the kids going to Disney World," he said. "[I did it] just so they could still enjoy their vacation."

Gautam is working with the Asian American Hotel Owner’s Association to make sure employees who were suddenly fired have jobs.

RELATED: Ramada steps in to help wedding party after they were abruptly kicked out of closed motel

"We have almost 40 to 45 hotels in that particular area and we’re going to work with all those employees to make sure they have jobs, they have food on their plates," he said. "One of the employees I heard was working there for the last 30 years. I personally called the lady and asked her to join one of our hotels. She actually started crying on the phone."

If you were displaced from Champion's World Resort and need a job, visit www.IHRMC.com.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.