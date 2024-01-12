Homeowner says yard left a mess after company installed fiber optic lines: 'This is not fair'

An Orlando woman says her front yard was left in disarray after an internet company had installed fiber optic lines.

Angelita Nascimento says she woke up to contractors digging holes in her front yard and installing optic lines for AT&T. She said they left her front yard a mess, destroyed part of her grass, and broke her sprinkler. We first spoke with her on Monday.

"I work so hard to make my house beautiful and someone comes from AT&T, destroys my house, and says 'bye-bye'. This is not fair," said Nascimento.

FOX 35 Orlando reached out to AT&T to find out what happened. After we did, Nascimento said someone came to her house on Thursday night to fix the grass and sprinkler and move the box away from the roots of her tree.

"Now it’s better, much, much better. 100 percent better. Now, I’m happy," said Nascimento. "I feel great because someone listened to you. You helped me a lot."

While the work was done in Nascimento's front yard, an AT&T representative said their contractor completed the work on the public right-of-way according to a county-approved permit.

"As we work to bring high-speed fiber internet to more communities, our goal is to minimize impact on residents as much as possible. We’ve met with the homeowner to address her concerns and made repairs," said a representative with AT&T in a statement.

AT&T said its contractors left door hangers on residents' doors before the work was done, but Angelita and others said they did not receive any notice.

This is not the first time FOX 35 Orlando has covered a story similar to this. In November, hundreds of Altamonte Springs residents complained to the city about the internet company WOW!. Residents said contractors for the company left their yards a mess, and they lost water and power service while WOW! installed their optic lines.