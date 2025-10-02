Orlando hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead; troopers searching for driver

The Brief A deadly hit-and-run crash took place Wednesday night in Orlando. A 38-year-old male pedestrian walking in the Orange County area was hit and later died at the hospital. Officials are asking the public for any information on the unknown vehicle and its driver, who fled the scene.



The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is asking the community for help in locating the driver of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday night in Orlando.

1 dead after hit-and-run crash

What we know:

Troopers say the crash took place around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 50 (East Colonial Drive) and State Road 436 (North Semoran Boulevard) in the Orange County area of Orlando.

Officials say the crash took place when an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on Colonial Drive, approaching Semoran Boulevard in the center left turn lane, while a pedestrian was walking from north to south.

The pedestrian entered the path of the vehicle and was struck. The pedestrian, a 38-year-old man from Orlando, was taken to the hospital and later died.

Following the crash, troopers say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

What we don't know:

The driver of the vehicle and the pedestrian who died have not yet been identified.

What you can do:

Authorities currently do not have any information on the vehicle involved in the crash or its driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at *347 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

What's next:

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.