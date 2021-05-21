Orlando Fringe Festival 2021 runs through May 31

article

This year marks the 30th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theater Festival, and as in previous years, it is being held at Orlando’s Loch Haven Park. But unlike last year, this year's event will be both virtual and in-person in addition, now through May 31.

Orlando Fringe is the longest-running theater festival of its kind in the United States. Last year, festival organizers canceled the in-person festival due to the effects of COVID-19.

Orlando was one of the first Fringe festivals on the circuit to take their annual event online in 2020.

"Arts play a crucial role in our community’s recovery," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer at the online ceremonies in 2020. "Fringe is always a space where we leave our troubles behind."

"Hearing first-hand from artists about how hard the pandemic has hit them was the biggest driving force in moving forward with our festival this year," said Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics. "Getting artists back on stage while maintaining high standards of safety and sanitation is the top priority for us."

Fringe has outlined changes that festival-goers will see when they attend the much-loved festival later this spring. Organizers have reduced the seating capacity in each of the festival’s performance venues, customized by the venue, to allow for distancing.

"We are operating in full compliance with safety guidelines. We’re tracking these guidelines day by day to see how many patrons can safely attend each show," added Friskics. "We want to fill as many seats as we can, but safely."

Information about the festival and its many programs are found at orlandofringe.org