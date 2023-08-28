Expand / Collapse search

Man, woman killed in Orlando shooting: police

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were killed in a shooting in Orlando Monday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Orlando police officers responded to the 3300 block of Azolla Street off John Young Parkway for shots fired and found a man and a woman - who had been shot – dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released as homicide detectives are in the early stages of their investigation.

The Orlando Police Department is expected to provide an update when new details become available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 