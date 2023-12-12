This Florida city named the best area to celebrate New Year's Eve: study

The City Beautiful has been named the best area to ring in the New Year, according to a study by WalletHub.

The personal finance website on Tuesday released its report on 2023’s Best Cities for New Year’s, and Orlando, Florida, took the No. 1 spot.

Out of 100 cities, Orlando ranked at the top for many reasons, including its nightlife options, availability of affordable dining, the legality of fireworks and its number of restaurants per Capita.

"When choosing which city to spend New Year’s in, it’s important to consider a variety of factors, from the activities offered to how big the crowds will be to what weather you can expect," Wallethub analyst Cassandra Happe, said in a statement. "The biggest concern has to be the cost. Hotels and restaurants may hike their prices significantly for the holiday, which puts an extra strain on people’s wallets after they have already been hit hard by inflation."

Other Florida cities that made the list include Miami (No. 6), Tampa (No. 24), Jacksonville (No. 31), St. Petersburg (No. 37), and Hialeah (No. 99).

To see the full list or for information regarding the study, click here.

