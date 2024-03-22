Orlando firefighters battle house fire in Conway

According to officials, a house fire broke out on Ventura Place in the Ventura subdivision in Orlando's Conway neighborhood.

The fire occurred at a two-story home. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the homeowner was not present at the time of the incident.

Firefighters received the call around 9:30 p.m. and promptly responded, managing to extinguish the flames. Although the roof of the home collapsed, neighboring properties remained unharmed.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities continue to work at the scene to ensure the area's safety.