Orlando FEMA site administering 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine

On Wednesday, vaccination sites across Florida will do something different. Officials will focus on giving out second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

People can still get their first dose at some of these sites.

The federal vaccination sites have been open for about three weeks now which means people will start coming back for their second shots.

"This site is now transferring over on Wednesday and will be serving everybody who got their first dose with their second dose," explained Andrea Schuch, a site spokesperson.

The coordinators at the Orlando site said the original plan was to do second doses only at the four federal sites in the state beginning Wednesday. That plan changed, so now they are doing a limited number of first doses at each of the main vaccination sites. There will be about 500 doses a day, which means they will be open for another three to four weeks.

Beginning on April 14, the site will begin doing shots of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine according to a news release.

Florida's governor says the state is getting more shipments of that vaccine.

"Obviously, planning massive J&J outreach without knowing whether you're going to get it makes it a little more difficult," said Gov. Ron DeSantis, "but I do think it's good."

FOX 35 News spoke to people who have been vaccinated at the Valencia College site.

"I feel better. I feel safe now that I've had it," said Douglas Green.

The satellite sites will only be doing second doses starting Wednesday. The projected closing date for the FEMA sites is April 28.

All state-supported vaccination sites and their hours of operations are available at FloridaDisaster.org/Vaccine.