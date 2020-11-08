Orlando Farmer's Market at Lake Eola reopens after months-long closure

The popular Orlando Farmer's Market is returning for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic surge in March.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced the reopening earlier this week.

The popular market features fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables from local growers, baked goods, prepared foods, cheeses, and desserts.

There will only be 35 vendors opened with the farmer's market reopens on Sunday. There are also new safety protocols in place, like wearing a mask and social distancing.

