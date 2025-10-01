Orlando couple charged after alleged I-4 road rage shooting leaves truck riddled with bullets

The Brief Police say an Orlando couple turned a road rage encounter into gunfire near I-4. A victim’s truck was struck twice after a shot was fired from their Chevy Cruze, according to investigators. Both suspects face felony charges; their three young children were in the car.



An Orlando couple is facing felony charges after police say a road rage confrontation near Interstate 4 ended with gunfire and left another driver’s truck riddled with bullet holes.

What we know:

Police say a road rage confrontation on Sept. 16 along Michigan Street near the I-4 eastbound on-ramp ended with gunfire.

Investigators allege that Christopher Florestal, 23, was driving a blue 2012 Chevy Cruze when his girlfriend, Ciara Rose Marie Gooden, 23, fired a gun from the passenger seat. The victim, who was driving a Ford F-150, told police the Cruze cut him off before a shot was fired.

Officers later found two bullet holes in the driver’s side door of his truck and recovered a 9mm shell casing at the scene.

According to investigators, the couple's eight-month-old baby was in the back seat at the time of the alleged road rage shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have also not said whether the weapon used in the shooting was recovered, or if either suspect has prior criminal history. It remains unclear what sentence each could face if convicted.

Timeline:

The shooting occurred around mid-morning on Sept. 16. Investigators said Florestal cut off the driver of the Ford F-150 and then that driver pulled up alongside Florestal's Cruze, Gooden fired two shots from the passenger seat into the truck.

Surveillance cameras and license plate readers helped police identify the Cruze, which was stopped hours later outside a Dollar Tree on East Michigan Street.

Florestal was driving at the time of the stop, while Gooden sat in the passenger seat. Their three children, all under 4 years old, were also inside the vehicle. Gooden was taken into custody at their residence.

That same day, detectives searched the car and said they recovered ammunition, cannabis and a pawn receipt linking Florestal to a 9mm handgun.

The backstory:

According to the arrest report, Gooden admitted to firing the shot but said she aimed toward the ground because she feared the victim might cause a crash. Detectives said her description of the encounter was consistent with the victim’s account, though the victim denied threatening the couple or brandishing a weapon.

What's next:

Florestal's bond was set at $15,000 while Gooden's bond was set at $25,000.