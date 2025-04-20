Orlando contractor wanted for stealing more than $300,000 from elderly woman, deputies say

The Brief The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says they are continuing to search for an Orlando man who is wanted for stealing more than $300,000 from an elderly woman. Deputies said the owner of Beacon Restoration, 39-year-old Ryan Matthew Paul, convinced the woman to give him an advanced check for $239,000 to purchase materials, as well as another check for $71,000. Authorities said Paul never applied for a building permit, delivered materials or performed any work on the home.



Orlando man wanted on multiple charges

What we know:

In January 2024, deputies said a structure fire destroyed the home of an elderly woman in DeLand.

Several months later, after receiving an insurance settlement, the woman said she contacted Orlando-based contractor Paul regarding rebuilding the home so she could spend her remaining years in the home she raised her children in.

Deputies are continuing to search for 39-year-old Ryan Matthew Paul, who is wanted for stealing more than $300,000 from an elderly woman.

In March 2024, officials said Paul convinced the woman to give him an advanced check for $239,000 to purchase materials. In August 2024, he then convinced her a second time to give him a check for $71,000.

Authorities said Paul never applied for a building permit, delivered materials or performed any work on the home.

The elderly woman, who survives on a fixed income from her limited Social Security benefit, said she has been unable to reach Paul for several months.

The woman contacted Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood on March 5 to ask for assistance.

On April 11, officials obtained a warrant for Paul's arrest on the following charges:

Organized scheme to defraud

Exploitation of the elderly

3 counts of grand theft, carrying a $233,500 bond with nationwide pickup

Where is Ryan Paul?

What we don't know:

Paul's current location is unknown. Deputies said they checked his last known address in Orlando, but neighbors reported he only stays there sporadically. Paul also has family in Altamonte Springs, where police have been notified of his wanted status.

What you can do:

Law enforcement in Volusia, Orange and Seminole counties are asking the public for help in locating Paul.

Those who have any information should contact Volusia County Detective Bill Weaver at wweaver@volusiasheriff.gov or call (386) 254-1537, Ext. 11372.

