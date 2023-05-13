Orlando community walks with NEDA to support those with eating disorders

The Orlando community gathered in Lake Eola Park Saturday morning as the National Eating Disorders Association hosted an annual walk to spread awareness and show support for those with eating disorders.

One attendee, Lauren Spidell, said she has been impacted by anorexia.

"Yeah, I struggled with anorexia for a long time, just in and out of treatment," Spidell said.

According to NEDA, eating disorders like anorexia, bulimia, and binge-eating are serious but treatable mental and physical illnesses that can impact people of all backgrounds. Spidell said it took a long time for her to get better.

"I feel like I'm finally in a good place which is really nice, have a good team of support," Spidell said. "So I just wanted to come out today and bring awareness and support."

For Spidell and others battling eating disorders, they say getting help is crucial. Jason Highfill's daughter is now recovering from an eating disorder, after vising a treatment center.

"She's on the road to recovery, just graduated nursing school, and she's moving forward with life. It's been great," Highfill said.

Along with the walk, the event featured, music, speakers, and groups providing resources to treat people suffering from eating disorders. According to the NEDA website, the walk raised over $6000 for their cause.

Organizer Henry Testa lost his sister, Terry, to an eating disorder. He said people with the condition should realize they're not alone.

"Let's not try to hit the five-run home run," Testa said. "Every single day you do more. You take it on faith, take it to the heart, the waiting is the hardest part. Right?"

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, you can find resources on the NEDA website or reach out to 24/7 Crisis Support via text by sending NEDA to 741-741.