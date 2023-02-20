Orlando city council to vote on mobile food cart proposal for downtown

There have been a number of recent proposals focused on downtown Orlando, particularly its nightlife scene. On Monday, the city will vote on another one, which could impact your late-night snack options.

The proposal would create a mobile food cart pilot program. It aims to find a balance between people satisfying their late-night cravings and small businesses trying to make a profit. The city realized some food vendors were operating later than allowed, so city leaders are temporarily updating the rules to add regulations to see if it helps.

The city is recommending allowing up to 12 food carts at 10 locations downtown.

Under the current program, food carts aren’t allowed to operate on the streets and sidewalks, but under the new program, food truck owners could set up in the city’s rights of way, where there are wide sidewalks and/or the street is closed to help manage walking traffic.

Approved vendors would be allowed to take their last order at 2:30 a.m. on normal days and can stay open until 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve. Approved vendors would have a special decal and must have proper licensing from the state.

They would also be required to take extra steps to keep downtown clean like providing large trash cans, and the city would require certain disposal of grease.

The pilot program is for one year. After that, the city will review how things went and decide on changes or could extend the pilot program to do more research. The council is expected to vote on it at its 2 p.m. meeting.