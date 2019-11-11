Orlando City Council to vote on electric scooters in Downtown

Orlando’s City Council are expected to take the first of two votes that will pave the way for electric scooters in Downtown.

City staff have drafted an ordinance that will set the rules for companies wishing to operate e-scooters in the City Beautiful. If the ordinance passes, e-scooters could arrive as early as January.

"We're encouraged by what the City of Orlando has put forward to help deliver a quality e-scooter program and are eager to continue serving Orlando residents with fun, convenient and sustainable transportation options," said Vivian Myrtetus, Florida Government Relations Director, Lime.

Lime is one of the largest vendors of e-scooters. The company currently operates dock less bikes in Orlando but plans to transition to e-scooters, entirely.

"If selected for a permit, we look forward to a smooth transition to scooters by the end of the year. Lime users across the world have demonstrated their preference for scooters and given our experience in other Florida cities, we anticipate the same will be true in Orlando," said Myrtetus.

The ordinance calls for the City to receive a $0.25 fee per ride.

