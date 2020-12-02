Expand / Collapse search

Orlando church members volunteer to be Salvation Army bell ringers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Members of a local church stepping up this holiday season to help out The Salvation Army.

The organization said it has been struggling to find bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign this year because of the pandemic.

Members of Elevation Church in Orlando volunteered to be bell ringers bells at 18 kettles this year.

A pastor from the church, Petr Buzyan, said when they found out about the need his members jumped at the opportunity to help.

“It’s funny, one thing I’ve noticed is even though people are losing work or are furloughed, they still want to give,” Buzyan said. “They still want to be a part of the solution. I think it speaks to humanity as a whole that we are people that want to help each other. We want to move the cause forward especially at a time when it’s needed most. So, we step up.”

The church volunteers will be bell ringing at locations across the city over the next four weeks.