Orlando Chinese restaurant temporarily shut down over health violations: inspection report

A Central Florida restaurant was temporarily shut down last week after inspectors found multiple health violations, according to a recent inspection report provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

During a March 1 routine inspection, Wok n Roll, situated at 303 SE 17 Street Unit 103 in Ocala, was cited for six violations, including 5 high-priority violations that could pose a direct risk of foodborne illness or injury.

Live roaches, an employee working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands, and an employee switching from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing their hands, were among the violations.

As of March 6, a follow-up inspection is required.