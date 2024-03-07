Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Chinese restaurant temporarily shut down over health violations: inspection report

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:59AM
Food and Drink
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando restaurant loses after-hours permit

A restaurant in downtown Orlando has temporarily lost its after-hours alcohol permit, which allows the restaurant to serve booze between midnight and 2 a.m. The City of Orlando put in new rules to try and curb violence following a handful of violent encounters downtown. The city said the restaurant failed to implement the additional security measures required. It's permit has been suspended for 30 days.

OCALA, Fla. - A Central Florida restaurant was temporarily shut down last week after inspectors found multiple health violations, according to a recent inspection report provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation. 

During a March 1 routine inspection, Wok n Roll, situated at 303 SE 17 Street Unit 103 in Ocala, was cited for six violations, including 5 high-priority violations that could pose a direct risk of foodborne illness or injury.

Live roaches, an employee working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands, and an employee switching from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing their hands, were among the violations.

As of March 6, a follow-up inspection is required.