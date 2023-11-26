Orlando businesses offering online deals for Cyber Monday

Many people think of big box stores on Cyber Monday, but Orlando businesses are trying to get in on the action too.

Lobos Coffee Roasters in Orlando is offering deals for Cyber Monday.

It’s the first year they’re doing it too. The coffee shop on Corrine Drive will have free shipping and a free gift with a $25 purchase. Cyber Monday has a major impact on businesses.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 77 million Americans did their shopping online on Cyber Monday in 2022.

Lobos Coffee Roasters are hoping to keep the momentum of Small Business Saturday going and encourage people to continue supporting their local businesses.

"Support the community, support the people around you," said Sofie Hagel of Lobos Coffee Roasters. "Plus you know exactly where it’s coming from. We get our beans globally but we roast them in-house here so you know exactly what you’re getting."

They’re hoping to also reach people not only in Orlando but those who may have moved away and want to keep enjoying their coffee.