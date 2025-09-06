Orlando bar employee arrested after allegedly stabbing patron 10 times over tab

The Brief Jason Rosario, 30, has been arrested and faces an attempted second-degree murder charge. Rosario allegedly stabbed a patron at Grumpy's Underground 10 times over a bar tab. The man who was stabbed is expected to recover.



An Orlando bar employee has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a patron 10 times following an argument over a bar tab last weekend.

What led to the stabbing?

What we know:

According to an official Orange County arrest affivait, a woman flagged down an officer around 5:36 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, at the intersection of North Mills Avenue and Canton Street in reference to a stabbing.

The woman had blood on her hands and said she was by a dumpster located behind Grumpy's Underground when she heard two people involved in a physical altercation. She said she did not physically see the fight taking place but tried to verbally tell the individuals to stop.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The woman said a man then brushed by her and said someone was stabbed before then continuing walking northbound to Canton Street. The woman said she began to walk around Grumpy's Underground when she noticed she had blood on both of her hands that allegedly got there when the individual bumped into her.

As the woman was talking to the officer, the owner of the bar walked up and said, "Saucy stabbed someone, and it's not OK."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The owner of the bar told officials that one of her employees, known as "Joc Hip Hop," got into a verbal argument while inside the bar with a patron over a bar tab. The altercation escalated, and the two went outside to the alley behind the bar.

The owner said the patron then walked into the bar with several stab wounds to his back and neck, but the employee, identified as 30-year-old Jason Rosario, never returned. The owner described Rosario as "hot headed" and said she intended to fire him due to the issue after only working three shifts as a bartender.

Investigators later were able to locate Rosario. He was arrested and faces an attempted second-degree murder charge.

Jason Rosario (Credit: Orange County Jail)