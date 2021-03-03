Orlando attorney helps rescue fisherman off Key West

It was a daring rescue off the coast of Key West.

Orlando Attorney Mark Solomon chartered a boat to go fishing, but he made an even bigger discovery while at sea. Solomon said his cousin, Larry, spotted a man holding a child’s life vest while treading water.

"Bobbing in the ocean, five miles off Key West," Solomon explained.

Video from Charter Capt. James Phelps captured the moment. Phelps notified the U.S. Coast Guard before the three of them were able to get the man on board their boat.

"I grabbed hold of his waistband, and yanked, pulled him in, make sure his butt got over the side and dragged him some more into the boat," Solomon said.

MORE NEWS: Federal COVID-19 vaccine site opens in Orlando on Wednesday

Advertisement

The man had been in the water for hours and was extremely weak, Solomon added

"He took in a lot of seawater, so he was asking for real water., which we gave to him," Solomon said. "He spoke only Spanish and none of us really knew Spanish."

The Coast Guard said the man was fishing with another person when their boat sank on Saturday morning.

"They found the other guy clinging to a buoy a good distance away," Solomon said.

The Coast Guard released a statement which read, in part, "Thanks to the good Samaritan who rescued the person from the water and immediately contacted the Coast Guard, we were able to quickly locate the missing person and bring both men back home to their families."

Solomon said, "It was exciting! I felt good that we were able to save somebody!"

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando to watch the latest Central Florida headlines.