Orlando airport prepares for major tram upgrades during holiday rush

Orlando International Airport is preparing for a major, multi-year upgrade to its aging tram system.

The project is expected to slow passenger movement during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

Local perspective:

Beginning next month, MCO will start replacing its more than 20-year-old people movers with newer, faster and higher-capacity models.

Each new tram will be able to carry up to 240 passengers. Because work will be done one tram at a time, only a single tram will operate for each gate area during construction.

What they're saying:

Airport officials say travelers will still reach their gates but should plan to arrive a few extra minutes early.

"With any infrastructure, modernization is key," said Marquez Griffin, senior vice president of operations for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. He said lessons learned from a 2017 upgrade will help ensure a smoother process this time.

Timeline:

The project will span two years. The first phase will focus on gates 100–129, followed by gates 70–99 in the second year.

To keep passengers moving, MCO will use buses to transport travelers to and from gate areas while trams are offline. Both trams will shut down nightly from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. for additional maintenance, requiring all passengers to use buses during that window.

Airport officials say they are coordinating closely with airlines to manage any unexpected interruptions. MCO is also adding 84 guest services staff members to help direct travelers and answer questions.

Work begins Dec. 3 and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2027.