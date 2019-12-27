Orlando airport gearing up for the busiest travel weekend of the holiday season

Orlando International Airport is gearing up for an extremely busy travel weekend with more than 500,000 passengers expected to fly in and out of the airport.

Airport officials say the busiest travel day of the holiday season is expected to be Sunday, Dec. 29 with more than 174,000 passengers passing through their gates as people head home after Christmas.

More than 163,000 and 168,000 people are expected to travel through the airport on Friday, Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, respectively.

Airport officials encourage passengers to pack their patience and arrive at the airport at least two hours before their domestic flight is scheduled to leave and at least three hours before their international flight is scheduled to leave.

With nearly 3.2 million passengers expected, it could set a new record number for the Christmas/New Year’s travel season over the 21-day holiday travel period.

The airport expects to see a six percent increase in traffic over last year’s previous record during the holiday travel period which runs from Dec. 20 until Jan. 9.

Orlando International Airport offered the following tips to help make your travel go more smoothly: