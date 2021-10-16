Orlando Air & Space Show flies high in Sanford this weekend

The planes are back in Sanford.

There were jets big and small, old and new — all with a few things in common.

"All the planes go so fast," said spectator Will Witter, "and they're so loud!"

The crowds turned out this weekend for the Orlando Air & Space Show to watch the dives, loop-de-loops, and barrel rolls.

"A celebration of aviation, a celebration of all that is our military. Just family, friends and our community," said spectator Derrick Daniels.

Aircraft from all service branches performed at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

Before the show, a few of the pilots spoke with FOX 35.

USAF Maj. Joshua "Cabo" Gunderson flies the stealth F-22 Raptor and said that, "all the cool performance things you can think of -- speed, turning, climbing, all those things. This airplane does it better than anything else in our military."

USMC Capt. Chris "Fes" Morales flies the half-plane-half-helicopter MV-22 Osprey and added, "We actually take off vertically and land vertically, like a helicopter does, and then in flight we're an airplane."

The aircrafts showed off for aviation fans like Aiyanna Scott, who said this won't be their last air show.

"I like seeing all the planes and it's a first-time thing," she said. "So, I would definitely want to come back!"

Sunday is the last day to catch a glimpse of the action.

