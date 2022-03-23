'Orbeez challenge': Florida student shoots adviser with pellets, now facing serious charge

A Florida high school adviser was shot in the face multiple times by a pellet gun, possibly inspired by the so-called "Orbeez challenge" that has been circulating on social media nationwide, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The latest incident reportedly happened earlier this week at New Smyrna Beach High School.

Deputies said a school adviser was locking a gate near the faculty parking lot when she was "hit in the face several times and had to blow one of the projectiles out of her nose." However, she was not seriously injured.

A 17-year-old student was identified. He reportedly told police that he was "horseplaying with the blaster gun" that he received during Spring Break. He also told police that he recorded a video and then posted it to Snapchat.

Authorities have released that Snapchat video, which appears to show the alleged student shooting the employee from inside his vehicle.

"Hey Ms. (redacted)," the person in the video asks the person standing outside the video. "How are you girl?"

"You good?" The student then fires the gun in rapid succession, followed by an audible laugh, the video shows.

That student is now potentially facing a charge of battery on a school employee, authorities said.

Law enforcement agencies have been dealing with similar incidents across the country.

Last week, a mother was out on a walk with her baby when she was struck in the arm by the gel beads. That incident was captured by a nearby Ring doorbell system. Another video was captured from an Amazon worker's onboard camera that showed someone firing out of their vehicle.