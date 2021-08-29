Expand / Collapse search

Orange County Sheriff's Office to host 'shred-a-thon'

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - The Orange County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a drive-thru "shred-a-thon." 

The event will take place Sept. 4 at Freedom High School on Taft Vineland Road at 11 a.m. 

Any and everyone is invited to dispose of various types of sensitive security information.

Types of items that would be accepted would be paper, file folders, hanging files, computer paper, notepads, envelopes and CDs/DVDs. 

In addition to the drive-thru, deputies are also offering contactless options as well.