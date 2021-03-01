Orange County will reopen portal for vaccine appointments on Monday

article

Orange County will reopen its registration portal for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday.

The county's web portal will reopen at 9 a.m. with available appointments.

This is the first time that the vaccine portal will reopen since an executive order was signed Friday allowing those deemed to be "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19 by their doctors to receive the vaccine, even if they are under the age of 65.

However, only pharmacies and doctors' offices can administer to this group. The convention center vaccination site will still only accept those 65 and older.

RELATED: Vaccine eligibility expands to include 'extremely vulnerable' under 65

Those eligible to sign up for a vaccine can pre-register HERE for a set of doses and it will make it quicker to sign up for an appointment time the next time the portal reopens.

Advertisement

Those who need a ride to the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site can get a free ride on a Lynx vehicle. They will take people from Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties. If you live in Orange County, just call 311 to set up your ride. Those in other counties should call 407-836-3111. You must call at least 48 hours before your appointment.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.