Orange County VA clinic begins vaccinating veterans for COVID-19

A VA clinic in Orange County is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for veterans on Saturday.

The Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Lake Nona will be vaccinating veterans 75 and older. You also have to be enrolled and eligible for VA health benefits.

The center allows walk-ins but you are encouraged to make an appointment.

It is the Pfizer vaccine that will be given to patients, which means anyone who gets the shot on Saturday will have to come back in 21 days to get the second shot.

The VA spokesperson told FOX 35 News that as of Friday, 225 people were registered to be vaccinated. They have 1,000 doses available.

As the vaccine supply increases, the center says they will widen the scope of the veterans who are eligible to get the vaccine.

The event runs through 4 p.m. at 13800 Veterans Way in Orlando.

