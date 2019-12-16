Orange County, Universal Orlando partner to increase affordable housing

On Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Universal Parks and Resort Executive John Sprouls announced a major initiative to help in the increase of affordable housing units in the county.

Universal Parks and Resorts will make 20 acres of land available for affordable housing units.

Officials say the land will accommodate nearly 1,000 mixed-use housing units.

The partnership and announcement come on the heels of Mayor Demings' recommendations for his "Housing for All Task Force".