Orange County reopens application portal for $1,000 checks with loosened requirements

Orange County reopened its CARES Act portal on Monday morning, allowing residents financially impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a $1,000 stimulus check.

The application portal reopened at 8 a.m. on Monday.

In order to receive the one-time payment, people must:

Be an Orange County resident

Have been financially impacted because of COVID-19

Have both a photo ID and social security card.

Submit documentation of loss of income, which could include pay stubs or an employer notice of reduced hours, lay-offs, or furloughs.

In the past, only one person per household could apply. However, multiple people per household can now apply. If you have already received a check for yourself though, you are not eligible, as this is a one-time $1,000 payment.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 spikes in Florida, testing encouraged before Thanksgiving

Advertisement

Applicants will be notified via email if they have been approved and can expect to receive a check in the mail in six to eight weeks.

For the entire eligibility list and to submit an application, visit the Orange County website.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news