Man accused of killing 3 tourists refuses court-ordered evaluations, authorities say

A man accused of killing three tourists is refusing to submit to court-ordered mental health evaluations, raising questions about how his case will proceed.

Ahmad Bojeh, 29, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the Jan. 17 deaths of brothers Robert Luis Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan and Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio, and their friend James Puchan, 68, also from Ohio. The three were in Kissimmee attending a Mecum Car Show.

What they're saying:

Bojeh also skipped a court hearing Wednesday, marking the second time he has refused to appear in person despite a judge’s order.

"Court deputies advised me that Mr. Bojeh refused to be transported this morning," Judge Wayne Wooten said during the hearing.

Prosecutors said Bojeh declined to be transported to a recent hearing, despite a judge’s order requiring his presence. Authorities also say he is not cooperating with doctors tasked with evaluating his competency.

The State Attorney’s Office said Bojeh is physically capable of moving on his own, but becomes catatonic when required to attend a hearing or meet with court-appointed doctors.

An Assistant State Attorney told the court, "I believe that we need to have him evaluated quickly so that we can make this determination and decide whether he’s going to a state hospital for restoration or whether he’s truly competent and just treats this as a voluntary program."

The Office of the State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, which covers Orange and Osceola counties, is asking a judge to appoint two doctors to evaluate Bojeh’s competency, seeking to avoid issues that arose in a prior case.

In 2021, Bojeh was found not guilty by reason of insanity after shooting a man multiple times at a Wawa convenience store and crashing a vehicle.

A doctor hired by his defense determined he was no longer a threat, and he was released. Prosecutors did not retain their own expert at the time.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has criticized the earlier handling of the case and said she is monitoring the current proceedings closely. He also said she is pushing for changes to Florida’s insanity laws that would require defendants found not guilty by reason of insanity to serve their full sentence in a secure mental health facility rather than being released early.

"We're just going to just let this guy out again because he claims he’s insane?" Uthmeier asked. "This is wrong."

What's next:

A competency hearing is scheduled for later this month, when a judge will review new medical evaluations and determine whether Bojeh is fit to stand trial or should be committed to a state hospital.