Orange County to offer free, rapid COVID-19 testing

Starting Monday, Orange County Health Services will offer free and fast drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing.

The county government said that they will offer rapid testing through the end of the year at Barnett Park. It is free to be tested but if you have insurance, please bring your insurance card.

Operating hours for the testing are said to be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointments are necessary and all ages are welcome but only Orange County residents can be tested.

In addition, Orange County says that they will also offer normal PCR testing as well.

“We decided to transition to offer both molecular/PCR and rapid/antigen testing due to the demand we have been hearing from Orange County residents for faster COVID-19 results,” said Public Safety Director Danny Banks, who has led the charge of incorporating rapid tests into Orange County Health Services test sites. “These tests are fast, free and for all ages. Rapid tests usually give results within about 20 minutes. However, we still want to stress that molecular/PCR tests are the most accurate and considered the ‘gold standard’ in testing.”

