Orange County to lower COVID-19 vaccination eligibility age to 40

Beginning Monday, the Orange County Convention Center will allow people ages 40 and older to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings made the big announcement during a news conference on Thursday.

David Williams, 49, has been waiting for this moment.

"Yeah, I really wanted to! Yes Oh, yes! Like I've been wanting it, so now it's time I'm going to get in

"We will lower the age to allow anyone 40 years old older, to go to the Orange County Convention Center and be vaccinated," said Demings.

You don't have to be an Orange County resident to get it, but you must be a resident of Florida. You can make an appointment online. Vaccinations for the 40-plus group will begin on Monday at 9 a.m.

Mayor Deming said they have more than enough vaccines to make this change.

"Each day, we have an available supply that is not getting in the arms of Individuals and they don't want it to just sit in storage," he added.

Mayor Deming said he hasn't asked the governor for permission to lower the age because this site is run by the county, but he has informed state officials of the plan.

Orange County Convention Center

Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Drive-Thru Vaccination Site at the Orange County Convention Center has been expanded to include Florida residents 40 years old or older starting Monday, March 22, 2021, at 9 a.m.

Right now, anyone meeting the following requirements can register for an appointment at the Convention Center from March 22 through March 27.

The current list of eligible residents includes:

Residents 60+ (residents 40-59 can register for appointments beginning Monday, March 22, 2021)

Long-term care facility residents and staff (any age)

Health care professionals with direct patient contact (any age)

All educators and staff in schools/colleges/licensed daycares (any age)

Law enforcement officers, corrections, firefighters, and staff at those agencies (any age)

Extremely medically vulnerable/high-risk

Resident must bring required state form signed by a physician. Residents who are un/under-insured may visit a Primary Care Access Clinic to see a physician.

To book an appointment, or to find other vaccination options in the County, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine.

FEMA Vaccination Sites

The FEMA-operated vaccination hub at Valencia College West Campus (1800 S. Kirkman Road) remains open 7 days per week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will remain open indefinitely. No appointments are necessary.

Below are the current temporary FEMA satellite locations in Orange County. No appointments are necessary. Additional FEMA satellite locations will be announced once approved by the state.