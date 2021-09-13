Orange County to give COVID-19 update as cases decline, deaths increase

article

Orange County leaders are expected to give an update on Monday as the fight against COVID-19 takes a hopeful turn.

According to the latest data, cases have dropped significantly. The COVID-19 positivity rate is going down, as of last week.

However, the COVID-19 death toll in Orange County was also said to be going up. For the month of August, the total number of deaths went up to 293. To put that into perspective, there were 63 deaths in July and 31 in June.

Mayor Demings is concerned that the Labor Day holiday weekend could bring the COVID-19 positivity rate back up, stating that "we’re going to see some incidents of super spreader situations at some of the large scale crowded outdoor sporting events. That’s something we should all be concerned about."

However, on Friday, Florida health officials reported 9,148 new COVID-19 cases statewide, which was a 49 percent decrease from the day before.

In addition, they said that at least 48,283 Floridians have died of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Deaths are counted on the day they occur, not the day they are reported, and can take up to two weeks or more to be reflected in the data.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings with join health officials at 11 a.m. Monday to provide an update on the ongoing pandemic.

