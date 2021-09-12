Orange County Public Schools to hire bus drivers with $3,500 sign-on bonus

article

Central Florida’s largest school district is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.

Orange County Public Schools is holding a hiring event on Monday. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Horizon High Media Center in Winter Garden.

They are offering a $3,500 sign-on bonus if you are hired and onboard before October 8th.

Parents have complained that they have been late to work recently, having to drive their kids to school. Some students even have to walk because no one is showing up at the bus stop.

School officials confirmed to FOX 35 that they are searching for 100 drivers to solve that problem and they are even willing to teach people without experience.

"We are about 34 routes that are completely vacant. We need about 70 to fill in full-time. We are offering part-time positions, training, we will get their CVL license for anyone who is interested," Orange County Public Schools Communications Officer Scott Howat said.

Currently employed school bus drivers say they are burned out trying to carry the load of the shortage.

There will be another school bus hiring event on September 20th at 2900 Bear Bryant Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32809, between 9 a.m. and noon.

