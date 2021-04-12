Orange County to begin mobile COVID-19 vaccine program on Monday

Orange County will open a new mobile COVID-19 vaccination site on Monday.

At 9 a.m., staff will start administering the Pfizer vaccine to people 16 and older at Barber Park. 1,000 doses will be administered every day this week. It will operate until 7 p.m.

The county hopes with this new drive-thru site, they can get more vaccines to underserved communities. Monday is the first time the county has full control over vaccine location and allocation. It serves as the official start to their mobile COVID-19 vaccination program.

RELATED: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida

"We are fortunate to use this opportunity to better serve our minority and underserved population in terms of access to the COVID-19 vaccine," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

As of Monday morning, no appointments were available. However, there will be limited walk-up availability between 5 to 7 p.m. at the new mobile vaccination site. That does not guarantee you a shot but if they have not hit their allotment for the day, you could get one.

Advertisement

When more appointments open up, you can book a slot at ocfl.net/VaccineSites. Anyone getting the vaccine must show proof of Florida residency or part-time Florida residency. Teens must have a parent or legal guardian accompany them.

TRENDING: NASA shares stunning image of blue dunes on Mars

Future locations of this mobile vaccine program will be dependent on supply and demand.

"The Mayor and county staff are working together to strategically select locations of high need for COVID vaccinations for possible future opportunities," said Orange County Government Director of Public Safety Danny Banks. "We’re fortunate our mobile program is the first time the County is able to be in full control of location and vaccine allocation, so we believe this is a tremendous opportunity to help better serve our community."

More than seven million people in Florida have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than four million have completed the complete series of shots. Thus, since December, more than 11 million doses have been distributed.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.