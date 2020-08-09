Orange County teachers union lawsuit heads to court as students start the school year

As Orange County students and teachers begin the school year virtually on Monday, a hearing will also be underway for the lawsuit that the teachers union filed against the district.

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) will begin the school year for all students on Monday, virtually, and the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association would like to keep it that way.

On August 21, face-to-face learning will start for those who chose to return to the classroom.

The teachers union believes the district should stick to virtual learning for now.

"It has to be at a time that's safe and the time is not now," said President of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association Wendy Doromal.

A virtual hearing will be held Monday at 12 p.m. for the lawsuit that the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association filed against OCPS.

In part, the union wants to stop face-to-face learning and wants the district to make the names of schools with COVID-19 cases or outbreaks public.

"What they're most worried about is safety and not having community spread," Doromal said. "It just seems like such a risky, and unwise and really reckless decision to go back to face-to-face."

According to the Orange County Public School District website, if there's a positive case, "the principal will follow the recommendations of CDC guidelines by contact tracing and communicating with impacted individuals."

The school district assures safety measures are in place on its website, saying when face-to-face learning starts, classrooms will follow mask and social distancing guidelines.

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak, the class will go back to virtual learning.

However, the teachers union believes it's just not safe yet to back to in-person learning.

"Look, you can make up lost academic time, you can't make up a life," Doromal said.