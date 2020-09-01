Orange County teacher tests positive for COVID-19, virus may have been transmitted on campus, expert says

The Orange County School District is working to contain a positive case of COVID-19 after school leaders say a teacher may have contracted the virus on campus.

“There is a possibility that the person acquired the disease from a student," Orange County's Health officer Dr. Raul Pino.

Dr. Pino says a teacher tested positive for coronavirus after taking a rapid test. He says the teacher will be retested to confirm the positive case.

"That rapid test that one specifically we had some concerns about false positives. Not that we are doubting it. It’s that we would like to confirm it. Because it’s a serious statement we can make after we confirm that. So we want to be 100 percent sure.”

Dr. Pino also says that since school started, 30 students and 23 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus in the Orange County system, but says he can’t positively say if any of the staff members were actually on school campuses.

Despite the cases, Dr. Pino says that right now, the county is in good shape, but he wants people to keep their guards up and follow CDC guidelines especially as we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend.





