Orange County synagogue ushers in Rosh Hashanah at temporary location after fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After a fire destroyed their main sanctuary last month, an Orange County synagogue gathered in a new location to celebrate one of the most important holidays of the year, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
More than a week after the fire, which left the congregation scrambling for a place to hold services, the community kicked off their celebration at a Winter Park hotel instead of their usual headquarters.
Rabbi Shalom Dubov reflected on the situation, saying, "There was no fault of anyone or anything. But it's unfortunate. And we have to rebuild stronger and better."
Despite the setback, the congregation is focused on the future.
"The prayers, the wishes, the hopes and dreams for the whole coming year," Dubov said, adding that the new year brings renewed hope. "Everything that happens is not a coincidence. It happens because God wants it to happen."
After the tragedy, the congregation remains confident in their faith and looks ahead to rebuilding.
