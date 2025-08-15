Hurricane Erin becomes first hurricane of 2025 season: Live updates

Tracking Erin Erin became the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Friday morning, and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane. Where is it? 460 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands Category/Sustained winds: 75 mph; Category 1 hurricane Movement: west, northwest at 18 mph Minimum Central Pressure: 996 mb



Hurricane Erin formed Friday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, becoming the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, and is forecast to become a major hurricane over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center said steady to rapid strengthening is possible over the next day or two, allowing Erin to become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher). On the forecast track, Erin could become a dangerous Category 4 hurricane.

Erin is expected to continue moving northwest over the Atlantic Ocean and remaining east of Florida and the southeastern United States.

Scroll below to see Erin's latest track, forecast, spaghetti models, and satellite images.

Erin becomes first hurricane of 2025 Atlantic season

What we know:

As of 11 a.m., Hurricane Erin was about 460 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 18 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It has sustained winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. The minimum central pressure is 996 mb.

Hurricane Erin expected to become a major hurricane

Hurricane Erin is expected to rapidly intensify over the next day or two to become a major hurricane – a Category 3 or higher – by this weekend. On the forecast track, it could become a dangerous Category 4 hurricane.

It’s forecast to pass near or just north of the Leeward Islands on Saturday.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale: How hurricanes are rated

Hurricanes are rated on a five-point scale – Category 1 to Category 5, referred to as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. A hurricane that is ranked a Category 3, Category 4, or Category 5 storm is considered to be a "major" hurricane.

Tropical Storm: A tropical cyclone with sustained winds of 39-73 mph

Category 1 hurricane: Sustained winds of 74-95 mph

Category 2 hurricane: Sustained winds of 96-110 mph

Category 3 hurricane: Sustained winds of 111-129 mph

Category 4 hurricane: Sustained winds of 130-156 mph

Category 5 hurricane: Sustained winds of 157 mph or higher

No direct hit for Florida, but strong rip currents, huge waves to impact Florida's Atlantic Coast

The track takes Erin east of Florida, and while that means we'll be spared from any direct impacts, we will face deadly rip currents all next week as big swells over 10 feet are pushed into Atlantic beaches. The passages of the system will also pull-in drier air midweek, reducing our daily rain chances to 'unlikely' for several days and slightly lower humidity levels.

Hurricane Erin Watches and Warnings

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Anguilla, Barbuda, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten. Heavy rain, gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous surf are all possible in the region starting Saturday.

Residents in the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor updates closely.