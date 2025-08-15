1 injured in accidental shooting at Shoot Straight Casselberry, officials say

The Brief An accidental shooting took place on Friday in Casselberry. The incident took place at Shoot Straight Casselberry. One man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



One person was injured during an accidental shooting on Friday at Shoot Straight Casselberry, officials say.

What we know:

The Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) said the incident took place around 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Shoot Straight Casselberry.

The shooting range is located at 4700 S. U.S. Highway 17 92 in Seminole County.

One man was injured during the incident, officials say.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet shared any details on how the accidental shooting may have taken place, and the man who was injured has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.