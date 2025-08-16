Epic Universe expected to bring $2 billion boost to Central Florida economy

The Brief Universal’s new Epic Universe is expected to generate $2 billion for Central Florida’s economy this year. The park has already created more than 65,000 construction jobs and 17,000 permanent positions. Economists say its impact will ripple far beyond Orlando, reaching statewide and national suppliers.



What we know:

Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park is projected to generate $2 billion for Central Florida’s economy in 2025, according to a new study conducted by the University of Central Florida.

The report, led by economist Sean Snaith, shows the park has already created 65,000 construction jobs and more than 17,000 permanent operations positions. In 2023, the construction activity alone was tied to about 94,000 jobs.

What we don't know:

The report did not outline how much of the projected $2 billion will translate directly into wages versus tourism spending or tax revenue. It also remains unclear how Orlando’s infrastructure will keep up with the park’s long-term impact.

The backstory:

Epic Universe is Universal Orlando’s largest expansion since the opening of Islands of Adventure in 1999. The project, years in the making, was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed full-scale construction in 2021. By the time the park officially opened in 2025, it had already been credited with creating tens of thousands of jobs and boosting the local construction industry.

Big picture view:

Economists say Epic Universe’s influence will extend far beyond Orlando. While Central Florida is expected to see the biggest economic gains, the park’s suppliers, vendors, and contractors come from across the state and the country. That means its ripple effect will touch businesses in multiple industries, from hospitality to manufacturing.

