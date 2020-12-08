Orange County swears in new commissioner, 2 returning ones

article

Three members of the Orange County Board of County Commissioners were sworn in on Tuesday, including a new member.

Nicole Wilson is joining the board during what Mayor Jerry Demings calls a ‘challenging’ time for the county.

“Here within Orange County, we have been hit hard like many other areas,” Deming said. “So, our commissioners, I know, have the compassion, the heart to work on the behalf of the people.”

During a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, the county’s comptroller announced that tourism tax money coming into the county is down 69 percent than this time last year and the lowest it’s been since after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

But, Mayor Demings said tourism has increased since the start of the pandemic.

“The last six months since April, each month, our tourism tax development receipts have gone up each month,” Demings said. “So, I believe November we will see another bump.”

He adds that the county is working to help small businesses and those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Commissioner Wilson said that she is concerned about environmental issues in the county. She said the pandemic will not keep her from improving the county.

“So, I think if you look at what we’re willing to do to sacrifice to change and adapt and see things in a different light, I think at the end when we come through this, we are going to be better for it,” Wilson said.

