Orange County allocates $5.3M in budget to food bank before SNAP suspension

Orange County is preparing to support its SNAP recipients as Nov. 1 approaches.

Following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's statement that eligible SNAP recipients would not be receiving EBT credits on Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings drew attention to local resources to help Orange County SNAP recipients.

"We are optimistic that the federal government and Congress will take some action to preclude that from happening this weekend," Demings said in an Oct. 29 press conference.

He urged the community to come together to support those on SNAP if their benefits were to end.

What are SNAP benefits?

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to 40 million low-income people. The money is on prepaid cards that they can use for groceries. Floridians can apply for SNAP benefits on the Florida Department of Children and Families website.

Who's eligible for SNAP?

SNAP is open to families who are U.S. citizens, legal residents and people with a qualified immigration status. People 60+ and disabled may have a higher income and still qualify.

Why won't SNAP recipients receive benefits?

What we know:

Eligible SNAP recipients won't receive benefits on Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown, in which there was a lapse in government funding after Congress could not agree on 2026 appropriation funding bills.

Floridian Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is administered through the Florida Department of Children and Families – which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This department is affected by the government shutdown.

The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service released a statement on its website saying in part, "Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01 . We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats."

The government shutdown did not affect October benefits.

By the numbers:

175,000 Orange County residents are SNAP recipients, Demings said. Orange County invests over $9 million to serve over 500 programs that support children and families.

In regard to the impact of the SNAP suspension, Orange County allocated $5.3 million from its budget to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Who is Second Harvest Food Bank?

Second Harvest Food Bank is the largest domestic hunger relief organization in Central Florida – distributing over 82 million meals to Central Florida residents, Second Harvest’s Director of Advocacy & Governmental Relations Stephanie Palacios said at the Oct. 29 press conference.

Second Harvest – located at 411 Mercy Drive in Orlando – is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The food bank also supports 395 partner agencies in the area.

For every meal the food bank provides, SNAP provides nine, Palacios said.

"That is simply a gap that we cannot fill by Saturday," she said.

What's the plan?

Palacios hopes to source additional food from every community investment the food bank receives and move the food through its partner agencies.

Community resources

Contact the Second Harvest Food Bank at feedhopenow.org to locate a pantry.

The Orange County United Way offers a referral line, 211, to call, text or communicate 24 hours a day for help.

Orlando's Christian Service Center offers assistance to homeless individuals.