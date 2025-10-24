No Florida SNAP benefits in November if government shutdown continues: What to know

The Brief If the government shutdown continues into November, Floridians eligible for SNAP won't receive benefits. SNAP benefits won't be affected in October. Floridians eligible for SNAP can still apply for benefits during the government shutdown.



SNAP benefits could end in November due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is administered through the Florida Department of Children and Families – which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is affected by the federal government shutdown.

"If the federal government shutdown continues into November, SNAP benefits for the month of November will not be issued until federal funding is restored," the Florida Department of Children and Families said on its website Oct. 22.

What is a government shutdown?

The backstory:

Government shutdowns happen when policymakers fail to agree on the following years’ – 2026 – appropriation funding bills. At the end of the fiscal year – Sept. 30 – congress has until midnight to reach a consensus on 12 bills to avoid a lapse in government funding.

So far, the government has shut down 19 times, since 1977, the House of Representatives reported.

Currently, the government has been shut down for 24 days.

SNAP Benefits

The backstory:

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to 40 million low-income people. The money is on prepaid cards that they can use for groceries. Floridians can apply for SNAP benefits on the Florida Department of Children and Families website.

How the government shutdown affects Floridians receiving SNAP

What we know:

SNAP benefits, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, won't be administered in November if the government shutdown continues into next month. During this time, the eligible members will receive notices of their amount of benefits, but won't have money distributed through EBT cards.

Are October benefits impacted?

No, the government shutdown does not affect October SNAP benefits.

Will new applicants be processed?

New applications for SNAP will still be processed, but benefits won't be disbursed in November. Those applying are asked not to reapply as this could slow down the processing of benefits.

What Florida benefits aren't impacted by the government shutdown?

Florida’s Medicaid and Temporary Cash Assistance are not impacted by the federal government shutdown at this time.

What we don't know:

No information about reimbursement for November SNAP benefits is known at this time.