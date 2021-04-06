Orange County Sheriff's Office welcomes in labrador Baxter as drug detection dog

article

Welcome to the team, Baxter!

On Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said that Baxter was welcomed in. He is a one-year-old labrador who will serve as a drug detection dog.

"Baxter's partner says his tennis ball is 'his favorite thing,'" they wrote on Twitter. "That high ball drive makes him a good choice for drug sniffing."

