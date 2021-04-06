Expand / Collapse search

Orange County Sheriff's Office welcomes in labrador Baxter as drug detection dog

By FOX 35 News Staff
Photos from the Orange County Sheriff's Office

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Welcome to the team, Baxter!

On Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said that Baxter was welcomed in. He is a one-year-old labrador who will serve as a drug detection dog.

"Baxter's partner says his tennis ball is 'his favorite thing,'" they wrote on Twitter. "That high ball drive makes him a good choice for drug sniffing."

